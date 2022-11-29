Norway's 26th oil licensing round postponed, says oil minister

Norway's 26th oil licensing round has been postponed after negotiations with a small leftwing party whose support is needed to pass the minority government's budget, Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland told Reuters on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by public broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB, citing anonymous sources.

