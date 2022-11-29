UP Dalit activist murder: Two criminals caught after shootout with police in Moradabad

Moradabad police on Tuesday arrested two wanted criminals in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Dalit activist. Officials said that the two criminals were arrested after a shootout between them and the police. They have been identified as Bilal and Atul Sharma.

"Both the criminals were injured and a police sub-inspector also sustained bullet injury on one of his hands in the gunfight that broke out in Dhela River area near Ganeshpur," officials said. The sub-inspector was identified as Sompal, they said.

SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena said that a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was announced in the name of the two criminals. Officials on Tuesday morning received information about the presence of the two accused in the Ganeshpur area, on the basis of which a team of police was sent there.

The two criminals after noticing the police tried to escape and opened fire. The police team warned the two criminals. They, however, refused to surrender and opened fire at the police team.

The police team had to open fire in defence, and the two were caught after being shot in their legs, said SSP Meena, adding that a sub-inspector was also injured in the gunfight. "Both of them have been admitted to a hospital," SSP Meena said, adding that they were looking into the case.

Officials said that the two criminals were involved in the alleged killing of a Dalit activist Vishal Valmiki, and a case under relevant sections of IPC including for murder was registered against them. (ANI)

