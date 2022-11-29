Left Menu

Tripura going to be hub of prosperity in coming times: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was on a Tripura visit on Tuesday said that the northeastern state is going to be the hub of prosperity in the coming days.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:31 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Agartala . Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was on a Tripura visit on Tuesday said that the northeastern state is going to be the hub of prosperity in the coming days. Dhankhar addressed a gathering at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice President appreciated the people and cultural heritage of Tripura. He said, "Tripura is the land of vibrant culture and glorious history. God has gifted Tripura with scenic beauty and the gift of nature. Mata Tripureswari's transcendental blessings are there upon the people of Tripura and nothing to fear about any obstacles. Tripura is going to be the hub of prosperity in the coming days for sure."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Look East and Act East policy has brought revolutionary changes everywhere. Development, education and establishment of newer technologies for the welfare of the students have been prioritised, he added. This was Dhankhar's maiden visit to Tripura, after taking office as Vice President.

Later on Tuesday, Dhankhar inaugurated and visited the exhibition on 'Historical and Cultural Heritage of Tripura' at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala on Tuesday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied Vice President at the exhibition. Speaking at the occasion Chief Minister Saha said, "Education is the boon for society's development and the present state government is sincerely working to impart quality education among the students. Along with education, Tripura is making equal progress in the other sectors under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Dhankhar offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. He was also briefed about the redevelopment project of the temple corridor. "Blessed with the Darshan of Mata Tripureshwari in Tripura today. The holy Shaktipeeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well-thought-out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient Temple," he after visiting the temple. (ANI)

