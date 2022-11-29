Left Menu

Half of Britain's free range Christmas turkeys lost to bird flu crisis

About half of the free range turkeys and geese reared for Christmas in Britain have either died or been culled due to the country's largest-ever outbreak of avian flu, an industry head said on Tuesday. Giving evidence to parliament's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Griffiths said total turkey production for Christmas in the UK was usually about 8.5 to 9 million birds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:31 IST
Half of Britain's free range Christmas turkeys lost to bird flu crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

About half of the free range turkeys and geese reared for Christmas in Britain have either died or been culled due to the country's largest-ever outbreak of avian flu, an industry head said on Tuesday. Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Poultry Council, told lawmakers that British farmers usually produce 1.2 to 1.3 million free range birds for the festive period.

"We have seen around 600,000 of those free range birds being directly affected," he said. Giving evidence to parliament's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Griffiths said total turkey production for Christmas in the UK was usually about 8.5 to 9 million birds. Of these just over one million had died or been culled.

He said he did not know what the impact would be on prices. He said 36% of poultry farms in the UK were now subject to avian flu controls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022