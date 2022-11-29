Left Menu

Maha govt to set up separate Divyang Welfare Department

Maharashtra will soon get a dedicated Divyang Welfare Department, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.The state Cabinet also decided to give a boost for filling up 75,000 posts in 14 departments in the 75th year of Independence, a statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:57 IST
Maha govt to set up separate Divyang Welfare Department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra will soon get a dedicated 'Divyang Welfare Department', Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet also decided to give a boost for filling up 75,000 posts in 14 departments in the 75th year of Independence, a statement said. A formal announcement on setting up the Divyang Department will be made on December 3, Fadnavis said after attending the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that BSNL towers will be erected in 2,368 villages to give a boost to the Digital India initiative by taking internet services to villages, for which 200 square metres of land will be given for free. The new Divyang department will have a staff of 2,063, including officials and a secretary-rank officer, for which Rs 118 crore has been approved.

The welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation are being looked after by the state Social Justice Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing so...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022