Soccer-Wales v England teams
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:15 IST
Teams for the Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.
Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore
England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden
