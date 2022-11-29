Soccer-Wales v England teams

Teams for the Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

