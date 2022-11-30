Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 rises ahead of key Federal Reserve speech

The FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by consumer discretionary and energy stocks, though investors were cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's speech later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0821 GMT and was on track for its best month in two years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:06 IST
UK's FTSE 100 rises ahead of key Federal Reserve speech
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by consumer discretionary and energy stocks, though investors were cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's speech later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0821 GMT and was on track for its best month in two years. Consumer discretionary shares like Flutter Entertainment gained 2.1% after JP Morgan raised the company's price target.

Energy stocks took an early lead, gaining 0.2% as crude oil prices climbed on falling U.S. crude inventories and a weaker greenback. A dip in the U.S. dollar turns commodities cheaper for foreign currency holders.

All eyes were on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the economic outlook and the labour market at a Brookings Institution event later in the day, where investors looked for clues about the central bank's future monetary policy path. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index climbed 0.3%.

Among single stocks, Home REIT Plc gained 7.5% after the housing provider for the homeless said it was financially sound, dismissing allegations about its finances raised by a short-seller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022