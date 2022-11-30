Left Menu

Vice President Dhankar lauds rich cultural heritage of Tripura

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated an exhibition on "Historical and Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presided over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala, informed officials.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:23 IST
Vice President Dhankar lauds rich cultural heritage of Tripura
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated an exhibition on "Historical and Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presided over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala, informed officials. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Dhankhar complimented the state on its numerous achievements in the field of education, including the steps taken towards implementation of New Education Policy -2020.

"It is a well thought out policy aimed at the transformation of our education sector and to make India a Vishwa Guru again," he underscored. The Vice President, visited Tripura and West Bengal on Tuesday, on his maiden tour to the states after assuming the new office.

Describing his maiden visit to the north eastern state as a memorable one, VP Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by the people of Tripura. "I share your aspirations and dreams," he told them.

"Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, the Vice President said that Tripura and other North Eastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy. VP Dhankhar also appealed to the students to follow Fundamental Duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country," read an official statement by Vice President's Secretariat. He along with his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar also visited and performed puja at Mata Tripureswari Temple at Udaipur, Tripura.

During the visit, he was briefed about the development work being undertaken at the renowned Shaktipeeth. "The holy Shaktipeeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well thought out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient Temple," he remarked.

"Vice President Dhankhar also held an interaction with the Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya and other dignitaries at Raj Bhawan, Agartala. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha accompanied the Vice President during these programs," added the statement. After his Tripura visit, the Vice President departed for his onward journey to Kolkata from Agartala Airport, where he was bid farewell by the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya, Chief Minister, Prof (Dr) Manik Saha and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022