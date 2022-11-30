Left Menu

German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty

He also said this meant Germany would no longer participate in a reform process, in which the European Union has so far failed to get member states to agree on proposed amendments to the treaty. With no consensus in sight, the European Parliament recently voted to ask the European Commission to coordinate a withdrawal of all EU member states from the treaty.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:37 IST
German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday announced Germany's withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty, as growing dissatisfaction with the agreement in Europe casts doubt over its future.

"The Energy Charter Treaty has proven itself in the past to be an obstacle for change," Habeck said following a cabinet meeting during which ministers approved the move. The parties that make up Germany's coalition government signalled the move earlier this month, which follows in the footsteps of Italy, France, the Netherlands and Spain, among others.

The treaty, which has more than 50 signatories including the European Union, was designed to secure energy supplies and grants protection to companies investing in the energy industry. But in recent years it has been criticised for slowing the world's exit from fossil fuels, in part by creating grounds for fossil fuel users to claim compensation when they are forced to shut plants.

Germany has committed to winding down its coal and gas industries, even as it scrambles for alternatives to throttled Russian energy supplies, in a bid to become carbon-neutral by 2045. The country's withdrawal will take time, given the treaty contains a sunset clause binding departing members to its provisions for 20 years.

Habeck called this "bitter", but said it would not stop Berlin from making good on its plan to leave. He also said this meant Germany would no longer participate in a reform process, in which the European Union has so far failed to get member states to agree on proposed amendments to the treaty.

With no consensus in sight, the European Parliament recently voted to ask the European Commission to coordinate a withdrawal of all EU member states from the treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022