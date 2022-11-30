Left Menu

15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child released from Mathura district jail

The 15 Bangladeshi nationals included eight men, seven women and one child.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:59 IST
15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child released from Mathura district jail
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child were released from Mathura district jail on Wednesday, after completing their sentence, informed the Jail Superintendent. The Bangladeshi nationals included eight men, seven women and one child.

As per the police, they were arrested for living illegally in India and for holding fake ration cards. The Jail Superintendent, Brijesh Kuma informed about the release of 15 Bangladeshi nationals.

"15 Bangladeshi nationals including eight men, seven women and one child were released from Mathura District Jail, after completing their sentence. They were arrested for living illegally in India and for holding fake ration cards." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

