Fires kill nine as Ukrainians try to heat homes after Russian attacks

Ukraine's state emergency service said on Wednesday nine people had been killed in fires in the past 24 hours as people broke safety rules trying to heat their homes following Russian attacks on power facilities. The number of fires has risen, it said, with Ukrainians increasingly resorting to using emergency generators, candles and gas cylinders in their homes because of power outages.

"Only in the last day there were 131 fires in Ukraine, 106 of them in the residential sector. Nine people died, eight were injured," it said in statement. "Generators on balconies, gas cylinders in apartments, lit candles...Due to violations of fire safety rules, the use of uncertified products for heating and cooking, incidents of fires and explosions in high-rise and private buildings have become more frequent."

The statement urged Ukrainians to take more care in their homes and to explain fire risks to children. Ukraine is still struggling to restore full power a week after Russian missile strikes that damaged energy facilities across the country.

National power grid operator Ukrenegro said the electricity deficit had fallen slightly from 30% on Tuesday morning to 27% on Wednesday morning. Energy consumption has risen as winter sets in. Weather forecasters said the temperature in the capital Kyiv would fall to -6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight and were set to soon drop further.

