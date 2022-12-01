Left Menu

30 pc drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as compared to last year: Minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 00:17 IST
30 pc drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as compared to last year: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab recorded a 30 per cent drop in stubble burning incidents this season (from September 15 to November 30) as compared to last year, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

The state witnessed 49,907 crop residue burning incidents this season as against 71,304 last year, he said.

Hayer said stubble burning is not the problem of Punjab alone, it is the problem of the entire country.

Despite the Union government rejecting the state government's proposal to provide financial assistance to farmers for not burning paddy straw, the cases of stubble burning have reduced, the minister said.

Had there been a positive response from the Centre, there would have been a further reduction in stubble burning incidents, he added.

In July, Delhi and Punjab governments had jointly sent a proposal to the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to help them give Rs 2,500 per acre as cash incentive to farmers in Punjab for not burning stubble.

However, the Centre had turned down the proposal in September, according to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Hayer said about 10 million tonnes of straw was managed through in-situ management (mixing crop residue in fields), which is about 25 per cent more than last year.

Similarly, 1.8 million tonnes of stubble was managed through the ex-situ method (using stubble as fuel), which is over 33 per cent more than last year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022