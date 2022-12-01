Slovakia to cap power prices in 6 bln euro package

The Slovak government will cap energy prices for households next year at a cost of 6 billion euros ($6.25 billion) through subsidies and a contract with the country's main electricity supplier, government officials said on Thursday.

The government measures will keep household electricity prices flat while natural gas and heating prices will rise by 15%, Prime Minister Eduard Heger told a news conference streamed live. ($1 = 0.9607 euros)

