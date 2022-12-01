Left Menu

Delhi HC stays Shahdara Bar Association circular prescribing uniform for law interns

The circular was issued last week, mandating interns to wear white shirt, blue coat and a trouser.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:54 IST
Delhi HC stays Shahdara Bar Association circular prescribing uniform for law interns
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the circular issued by the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) of Karkardooma Court prescribing a new dress code for law interns. The order came on a plea filed by a second-year law student challenging the circular.

The circular was issued last week, mandating interns to wear white shirt, blue coat and a trouser. A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh stayed the SBA circular of November 24, asking the Bar Council to convene a meeting of all Bar Associations of Delhi High Court to arrive at a consensus on what dress should law interns wear. The court has also asked the Bar Council of India to join the meeting.

The bench said, "Considering the large number of interns, a uniform policy ought to be arrived at with the consent of all stakeholders. A consistent uniform should be prescribed because if different Associations prescribe different uniforms then the interns will be inconvenienced." In his petition before the HC, second-year law student Hardik Kapoor said the SBA issued an impugned notice/circular on November 24.

It alleged that through the circular, an arbitrary and illegal restriction was imposed on interns with regard to the uniform that they wear while working in courts. The petition moved through advocates Ujwal Ghai, Shivek Rai Kapoor, Sanchit Saini and Arpit Sharma, stated that according to the said notice/circular, interns were prohibited and restrained from wearing black coats and black trousers.

They have been asked to wear a white shirt, blue coat and trousers to distinguish them from practising lawyers, it said. It further stated that the SBA passed such a resolution as it is difficult for general advocates to differentiate and distinguish between an advocate and an intern.

The plea further claimed that the SBA stated that the interns who fail to adhere to the prescribed dress code won't be allowed to attend the court sessions at Karkardooma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022