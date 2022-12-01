Left Menu

Nagaland: Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates Hornbill Festival in Kohima

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village in Nagaland, informed officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:25 IST
Nagaland: Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates Hornbill Festival in Kohima
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village in Nagaland, informed officials on Thursday. The Vice President sounded the inauguration Gong along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Nagaland to declare the "Festival of Festivals" open.

Vice president Dhankhar, who arrived on his maiden tour to Nagaland, was felicitated with Tsiiphie (traditional Naga headgear) and Amula kaxa (Naga shawl) at the opening ceremony. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that India is a land of culture and Indians are proud of their tribal culture.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture and glorious history, Vice President Dhankhar said, "I salute tribal culture. I salute tribal energy." Describing the natural beauty of the state as enchanting, he underlined that the state has great tourism potential which needs to be tapped fully.

Lauding Nagaland for having the lowest crime rate against women in the country, he said that the state is showing the way in women's empowerment. "Noting that India has assumed the presidency of G-20 from today, Shri Dhankhar said that the world will be able to experience Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 will be held in the state in April next year," read an official statement.

After the inauguration of the Hornbill Festival, the Vice President visited an art gallery and Morungs at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. Earlier in the day, the Vice President met with the Governor of Nagaland, Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton and the Council of Ministers at Raj Bhawan, Kohima. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022