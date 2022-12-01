Nagaland: Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates Hornbill Festival in Kohima

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village in Nagaland, informed officials on Thursday. The Vice President sounded the inauguration Gong along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Nagaland to declare the "Festival of Festivals" open.

Vice president Dhankhar, who arrived on his maiden tour to Nagaland, was felicitated with Tsiiphie (traditional Naga headgear) and Amula kaxa (Naga shawl) at the opening ceremony. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that India is a land of culture and Indians are proud of their tribal culture.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture and glorious history, Vice President Dhankhar said, "I salute tribal culture. I salute tribal energy." Describing the natural beauty of the state as enchanting, he underlined that the state has great tourism potential which needs to be tapped fully.

Lauding Nagaland for having the lowest crime rate against women in the country, he said that the state is showing the way in women's empowerment. "Noting that India has assumed the presidency of G-20 from today, Shri Dhankhar said that the world will be able to experience Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 will be held in the state in April next year," read an official statement.

After the inauguration of the Hornbill Festival, the Vice President visited an art gallery and Morungs at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. Earlier in the day, the Vice President met with the Governor of Nagaland, Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton and the Council of Ministers at Raj Bhawan, Kohima. (ANI)

