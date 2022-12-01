Left Menu

"It happened in another country too, but in India..." South Korean YouTuber on her harassment in Mumbai

The two youths, who allegedly harassed South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park during a live streaming in the Khar area of Mumbai, were sent to one-day police custody on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:02 IST
South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streaming by two men, on Thursday said similar kind of incidents happened with her in other countries also but in India, the action was taken quickly. Speaking to ANI, Hyojeong said, "It happened to me in another country too but at that time I could not do anything to call Police. In India, action is taken very quickly. I have been in Mumbai for over three weeks. Now, I am planning to stay longer."

"I do not want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion for showing wonderful India to other countries," she added. The two youths, who allegedly harassed South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park during a live streaming in the Khar area of Mumbai, were sent to one-day police custody on Thursday.

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people -- Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh (19) and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari (20) -- on the charge of harassing the YouTuber in the Khar area of the city. Reportedly, the South Korean national was harassed and molested by the accused on Tuesday night while she was streaming live from Khar.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, the Khar police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, "Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a suo motu action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC." In the viral video, the arrested youths are purportedly seen forcing the Korean content creator to sit in their car. Later in the video, one of them is purportedly seen putting an arm around the woman's shoulder and trying to kiss her cheek.

Narrating her harrowing experience, the woman tweeted, "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said it was initiated by me, being too friendly and engaging in a conversation. It makes me think again about streaming." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

