Left Menu

Winter session of Haryana Assembly from December 22: CM Manohar Lal Khattarar

The meeting of the state's council of ministers on Thursday also decided on giving people a 10 per cent rebate on scrapping their old vehicles and buying a new one.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:18 IST
Winter session of Haryana Assembly from December 22: CM Manohar Lal Khattarar
Cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Thursday said. The meeting of the state's council of ministers also decided on giving people a 10 per cent rebate on scrapping their old vehicles and buying a new one.

"The chief minister said that the citizens will get a 10 per cent discount on scrapping the old vehicle and buying a new one. A 25 per cent discount will be given to the person on registration of the new vehicle. Cabinet also approved the proposal to start an e-auction system of VIP numbers for vehicles," read a post Haryana DPR, the official Twitter handle of the state's public relations department. The Cabinet also took note of alleged forceful religious conversions in the state and proposed a law to put an end to the practice.

A decision with regard to making rioters pay for the damage they cause to public property was also taken at the Cabinet meeting. "Specific rules will be notified to claim damages from rioters. They will be implemented from the day they are notified," the Haryana DPR tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022