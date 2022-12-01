Winter session of Haryana Assembly from December 22: CM Manohar Lal Khattarar

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Thursday said. The meeting of the state's council of ministers also decided on giving people a 10 per cent rebate on scrapping their old vehicles and buying a new one.

"The chief minister said that the citizens will get a 10 per cent discount on scrapping the old vehicle and buying a new one. A 25 per cent discount will be given to the person on registration of the new vehicle. Cabinet also approved the proposal to start an e-auction system of VIP numbers for vehicles," read a post Haryana DPR, the official Twitter handle of the state's public relations department. The Cabinet also took note of alleged forceful religious conversions in the state and proposed a law to put an end to the practice.

A decision with regard to making rioters pay for the damage they cause to public property was also taken at the Cabinet meeting. "Specific rules will be notified to claim damages from rioters. They will be implemented from the day they are notified," the Haryana DPR tweeted. (ANI)

