Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-World Bank's Malpass: Bill for rebuilding Ukraine rising, not detecting donor fatigue

He told the Reuters NEXT conference that he did not detect any "donor fatigue" in the international community despite the huge cost of the war, but there was "gigantic frustration" with Russia for continuing the war. "It's a grinding war, and hugely disappointing," Malpass said, adding that Russian officials were now outcasts when they came to international meetings.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-12-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 02:04 IST
REUTERS NEXT-World Bank's Malpass: Bill for rebuilding Ukraine rising, not detecting donor fatigue
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the expected cost for rebuilding Ukraine will go up "quite a bit" from the roughly $350 billion estimated earlier this year, given Russia's targeting of Ukraine's electricity grid and other infrastructure. He told the Reuters NEXT conference that he did not detect any "donor fatigue" in the international community despite the huge cost of the war, but there was "gigantic frustration" with Russia for continuing the war.

"It's a grinding war, and hugely disappointing," Malpass said, adding that Russian officials were now outcasts when they came to international meetings. To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Dec. 1, please click here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022