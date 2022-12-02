REUTERS NEXT-World Bank's Malpass: Bill for rebuilding Ukraine rising, not detecting donor fatigue
World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the expected cost for rebuilding Ukraine will go up "quite a bit" from the roughly $350 billion estimated earlier this year, given Russia's targeting of Ukraine's electricity grid and other infrastructure. He told the Reuters NEXT conference that he did not detect any "donor fatigue" in the international community despite the huge cost of the war, but there was "gigantic frustration" with Russia for continuing the war.
"It's a grinding war, and hugely disappointing," Malpass said, adding that Russian officials were now outcasts when they came to international meetings. To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Dec. 1, please click here.
