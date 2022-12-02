Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Jahanara village in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. Today is the 86th day of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and its tenth day in Madhya Pradesh.

The Yatra will enter the Agar Chavani Square town in the Agar Malwa district from Ujjain today. It entered Madhya Pradesh on its 77th day on November 23. Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in the state.

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting in Ujjain, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP-led Centre and said that people who work hard to earn their living do not get anything from the government. "India has always been a country of Tapaswi (ascetics). In Hinduism, Tapaswis are always worshipped. Be it barbers, gardeners, small traders, shopkeepers, labourers, or farmers -- all do Tapasya for their entire lives," he said.

"However, the Prime Minister is insulting the austerity of crores of Indians as those who do 'Tapasya' do not get anything from the government. Two people worship Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the day and get whatever they want. Railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity -- everything is being made available to them," the former Congress national president alleged. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 5.

The Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra last week.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

