DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 2

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** ATHENS - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens. (To Dec. 3) ** BEIJING - The International Finance Forum 2022 Annual Meeting holds opening ceremony, speakers included Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF - 0100 GMT.

** BEIJING - China's Finance Minister Liu Kun will talk about securing macroeconomic and financial stability at the ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum on Friday - 0130 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at the State Department - 1830 GMT. DUBAI - Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew will conduct his first working visit to Dubai. (To Dec. 3) BERLIN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Berlin. During his visit he will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and the Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht. (final day) MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro is set to visit the United States to resume talks about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. (final day) WASHINGTON DC - Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit the United States of America on the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (To Dec. 4) PARIS/MAPUTO/ACCRA - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will visit France, Mozambique and Ghana to promote Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (To Dec. 3) TAIPEI CITY - Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre will arrive in Taiwan for a five-day visit. (final day) SANTIAGO/ BOGOTA - Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, is heading a Team Finland visit to Chile and Colombia. (final day) WELLINGTON/ SYDNEY - Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will visit New Zealand and Australia and will meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Auckland and the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Sydney. (To Dec 3) TOKYO - Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, accompanied by the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Thelen, will travel to Japan. (final day) TIRANA - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Albania. (final day) LODZ, Poland - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent. (final day) SINGAPORE - Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani to deliver keynote speech in an ASEAN+3 forum - 0230 GMT. BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith delivers a keynote speech on regional financial cooperation at a virtual ASEAN+3 forum - 0800 GMT. PRETORIA - Lesotho's prime minister Sam Matekanemeet will meet his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. WASHINGTON DC - Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Kaikkonen will make a working visit to the United States. (To Dec. 4) BOSTON, United States - William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Boston. BEIRUT - The United Nations' high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi visits Lebanon NEW ORLEANS, United States - French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans, Louisiana. BRUSSELS - Speeches by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; for the Czech Presidency of the Council, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a Conference on the Future of Europe feedback event in the European Parliament – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3 ROME, Italy - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends Mediterranean Dialogue conference in Rome - 1100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

** SEOUL - President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea. (To Dec. 6) VIENNA - OPEC oil ministers and their allies, known as OPEC+ meet at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 ** ABU DHABI - Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit to the UAE.

** NEW DELH - Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, will pay an official visit to India. (To Dec. 6) MOSCOW - A meeting will be held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh. MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada. (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 ** BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 9) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

** TOKYO - Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and defence minister Yasukazu Hamada meet their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles at a 2+2 meeting in Tokyo. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit. (To Dec. 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (to Dec. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 ** SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

** TALLINN - 13th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 ** BURMA - 75th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

** PORTO-NOVO - Beninese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 ** PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

** PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 ** WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

** HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 ** TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

** BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 ** BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting.

** ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23

** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 ** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

** EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

