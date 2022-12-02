West Bengal govt bans hookah bars in Kolkata, cites adverse effects on public health

The West Bengal government on Friday banned hookah bars in the capital city of Kolkata citing the effects on public health. The decision was announced by Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim who urged the Hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close.

He also asked the police to be strict about the imposition of the ban adding that the state government will cancel the licenses granted in the city earlier. "I request hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close. I request the police to be strict about it. We'll not give new licenses and enlistment certificates and cancel licenses granted earlier," he said.

According to Hakim, "certain intoxicants" mixed with hookahs are leading to addiction among youth. Stating that the complaints of the use of "certain intoxicants" were received by the administration, Hakim said that the government is shutting the bars down due to its adverse impact on health. (ANI)

