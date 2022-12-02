Left Menu

West Bengal govt bans hookah bars in Kolkata, cites adverse effects on public health

The West Bengal government on Friday banned hookah bars in the capital city of Kolkata citing the effects on public health.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:18 IST
West Bengal govt bans hookah bars in Kolkata, cites adverse effects on public health
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Friday banned hookah bars in the capital city of Kolkata citing the effects on public health. The decision was announced by Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim who urged the Hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close.

He also asked the police to be strict about the imposition of the ban adding that the state government will cancel the licenses granted in the city earlier. "I request hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close. I request the police to be strict about it. We'll not give new licenses and enlistment certificates and cancel licenses granted earlier," he said.

According to Hakim, "certain intoxicants" mixed with hookahs are leading to addiction among youth. Stating that the complaints of the use of "certain intoxicants" were received by the administration, Hakim said that the government is shutting the bars down due to its adverse impact on health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022