2 killed, 7 injured as brick kiln collapses in Assam

At least two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed and 7 others injured when a chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on them in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. The incident took place at Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency, about 29 km from Silchar town in the Cachar district.

Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta told ANI that two people, including a 12-year-old child killed in the incident. "7 others were also injured and they were rushed to hospital. An investigation into the incident has been initiated," the Cachar SP said.

Khalil Uddin Mazumder, MLA from Katigora Assembly constituency, said the chimney of the brick kiln collapsed and fell on several people. "Few people died and many others were injured in the incident. We referred the injured persons to a hospital. Locals are also engaged in the rescue operation. Fire fighters also reached the spot and doused the flames. I personally called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, requesting him to provide proper treatment to the injured persons," Mazumder said.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)