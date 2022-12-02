Left Menu

State Capital to get world-class hi-tech convention center: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday observed a presentation regarding the construction of 'Convention cum Exhibition Center' in the State capital and issued necessary guidelines.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday observed a presentation regarding the construction of 'Convention cum Exhibition Center' in the State capital and issued necessary guidelines. For the purpose of organizing events of national and international significance in Lucknow, a top-notch, high-tech convention-cum-exhibition centre with all necessary amenities must be built on a sizable campus covering 50-55 acres. The area surrounding Awadh Shilpgram would be suited for this given its good accessibility to other significant parts of the capital, the presence of land, future requirements, etc.

The convention centre should be constructed in PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. Cooperation of reputed experienced institutions/companies should be taken at the national-international level. the Housing Development Council must present a detailed action plan as soon as possible after completing all the necessary preparations along with feasibility study, technical report etc. The convention centre should be made multipurpose. The conference centre should be designed such that important cultural, political, state, religious, and musical events can be held there with grandeur and dignity. The Exhibition Center should be able to host all types of fairs/exhibitions.

Indian culture should be reflected in the architecture of the Lucknow Convention Center building. It should be an example of water and energy conservation. It should be made energy efficient through solar energy. Additionally, efforts should be made towards developing quality hotels nearby. In this convention centre, there should be a constant display of ODOP items from Uttar Pradesh, as well as our unique cuisine, folk art, and folk music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

