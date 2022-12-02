IRMS recruitment to be done through specially designed examination by UPSC from next year

Left Menu

Ministry of Railways has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards.

The Ministry of Railways in consultation with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards through a specially designed examination. As per an official statement from the Ministry of Railways, the IRMSE will be a two-tier examination consisting of a Preliminary Screening Examination, followed by a Main Written Examination and Interview.

All eligible candidates shall be required to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination. The IRMS (Main) Examination will consist of 4 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects.

The language medium and scripts for the qualifying papers and optional subjects (for question papers and writing answers) will be same as those for the CSE (Main) Examination. The age limits and the number of attempts for various categories will be same as those for the Civil Services Examination (CSE).

UPSC will draw and declare one list of finally recommended candidates from the four disciplines in order of merit. As per the Annual Programme of the Examination of the UPSC for the year 2023, the Civil Services (P) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be notified and held on February 1, 2023, and May 28, 2023, respectively. Since the CSP Exam - 2023 will be utilized for screening the candidates for IRMS (Main) Examination also, the IRMS Examination 2023 will be notified following the same schedule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

