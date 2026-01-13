DP World's Steadfast Operations in Berbera Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
DP World continues operations at Berbera port in Somaliland despite regional tensions. Somalia's government revoked agreements with the UAE, accusing it of undermining sovereignty. Amidst Yemen's crisis, DP World focuses on economic benefits for Somaliland. This comes as Israel recognizes Somaliland's independence, facilitated by the UAE.
Amidst escalating regional tensions, Dubai-owned DP World maintains its operations at Berbera port in Somaliland, adhering to existing agreements despite political upheaval.
Somalia's government announced on Monday it would annul agreements with the UAE, citing sovereignty concerns. This decision follows accusations that the UAE assisted a separatist leader's evacuation from Yemen through Somalia.
DP World's commitment to providing economic benefits to Somaliland persists, even as the geopolitical landscape shifts. The UAE's influence grows with Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland's independence, highlighting Abu Dhabi's strategic diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
