Political Feast: Tej Pratap Yadav's Surprise Appearance Stirs Bihar's Political Scene

Tuesday's feast in Bihar turned heads as Tej Pratap Yadav, the erstwhile elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, appeared at an event hosted by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Yadav, ousted from the RJD, now leads his own Janshakti Janata Dal and was warmly received by Sinha. He recently invited Sinha for his Makar Sankranti feast scheduled for Wednesday.

The gathering was a high-profile affair attended by top NDA figures, and speculation arose about Yadav's potential political shift. However, Yadav and Sinha emphasized a shared cultural ethos while sidestepping direct answers on political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)