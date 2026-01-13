Left Menu

Sikkim's Infrastructure Overhaul: A Focused Review

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assessed NHIDCL project progress, focusing on district-specific challenges. Key topics included completed, ongoing projects, and detailed project reports in preparation. Emphasis was on minimizing public inconvenience, improving project execution, and enhancing infrastructure in districts like Pakyong and Gyalshing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:22 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conducted a critical assessment of ongoing projects by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions encompassed not only the status of currently finished and ongoing efforts but also the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) underway within the state. District-specific challenges, notably in Pakyong, were at the forefront of the agenda.

The state government renewed its dedication to streamlining infrastructure development while addressing administrative obstacles, focusing on reducing public inconvenience as projects proceed, particularly in areas like Pakyong and Gyalshing.

