Russian legislator says EU risking its energy security with price cap -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:19 IST
The European Union is jeopardising its own energy security by setting a price cap on the price of Russian seaborne oil, the chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee told Tass news agency on Friday.
Leonid Slutsky also said the move, approved earlier in the day, violated the laws of the market.
