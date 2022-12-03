Left Menu

Bengal govt extends ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme till Dec 31

The West Bengal government on Friday extended the Duare Sarkar programme, social outreach camps about its various projects, till the end of this year, an official release said.It had earlier announced extension of the programme till December 5.The state government had notified on September 28, the schedule and details of the 5th edition of the Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan campaign with outreach camps at the habitation levels to be held from November 1 to 30.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:47 IST
The West Bengal government on Friday extended the 'Duare Sarkar' programme, social outreach camps about its various projects, till the end of this year, an official release said.

It had earlier announced extension of the programme till December 5.

''The state government had notified (on September 28), the schedule and details of the 5th edition of the Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan campaign with outreach camps at the habitation levels to be held from November 1 to 30. The same was extended till December 5, 2022 on November 28,'' the notification said.

''Now, after due consideration... the state government is pleased to extend the outreach camps under 'Duare Sarkar' further up to December 31st,'' it said.

The first edition of the campaign started on December 1, 2020.

