Left Menu

Mexico, U.S. plan pitch by early 2023 to lure firms from abroad

Buenrostro's ministry said she and Raimondo on Friday talked about boosting supply chains, in particular for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, and agreed on how important energy, food and national security are for economic development. In a statement, the ministry said the two will work to put forward a joint presentation during the first two months of 2023 for the private sector about the economic and fiscal benefits their countries are offering companies to relocate.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 05:55 IST
Mexico, U.S. plan pitch by early 2023 to lure firms from abroad

Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday agreed to set out a plan by early 2023 for the relocation of companies from Asia to North America, Mexico's government said.

On her first visit to Washington since taking office in October, Buenrostro has this week met senior U.S. officials to discuss joint trade concerns, as well as efforts to attract businesses from Asia. Buenrostro's ministry said she and Raimondo on Friday talked about boosting supply chains, in particular for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, and agreed on how important energy, food and national security are for economic development.

In a statement, the ministry said the two will work to put forward a joint presentation during the first two months of 2023 for the private sector about the economic and fiscal benefits their countries are offering companies to relocate. This summer, the U.S. government approved legislation known as the Chips Act that will provide more than $52 billion to boost semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States.

On Thursday, Buenrostro discussed efforts to resolve a bilateral spat over Mexico's energy policies with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Tai also stressed the importance of avoiding disruptions in U.S. corn exports to Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022