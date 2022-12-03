Left Menu

Zelenskiy's chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:21 IST
Zelenskiy's chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
  • Ukraine

The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday.

"This was everything that was proposed by the McFaul-Yermak group, but it would be necessary to lower it to $30 to destroy the enemy's economy quicker," Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on Telegram referencing an international working group on sanctions.

The G7 and Australia have agreed a $60 per barrel price cap.

