Blast at Trinamool's booth president's residence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur, 2 bodies recovered

Ahead of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Contai, a blast has been reported at the residence of booth president Rajkumar Manna's home in Purba Medinipur. Two bodies have been recovered and injuries have also been reported from the Arjun Nagar area blast Friday night that occurred under Bhupati Nagar Police Station limits.

According to OC (Officer-in-Charge) Bhupati Nagar, Kajal Datta, two bodies recovered from the spot are yet to be identified. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally today in Contai which falls in the same district.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

