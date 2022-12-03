Left Menu

Blast at Trinamool's booth president's residence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur, 2 bodies recovered

Hours ahead of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's public rally in Contai, a blast has occurred at the house of a .party booth president in the same district.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:32 IST
Blast at Trinamool's booth president's residence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur, 2 bodies recovered
A visual from the spot. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Contai, a blast has been reported at the residence of booth president Rajkumar Manna's home in Purba Medinipur. Two bodies have been recovered and injuries have also been reported from the Arjun Nagar area blast Friday night that occurred under Bhupati Nagar Police Station limits.

According to OC (Officer-in-Charge) Bhupati Nagar, Kajal Datta, two bodies recovered from the spot are yet to be identified. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally today in Contai which falls in the same district.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022