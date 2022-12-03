Left Menu

SC to hear pleas on Dec 8 seeking salary for consumer panel members at par with district judges

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will hear the batch of pleas relating to the salary of the members of the consumer dispute redressal forum on December 8.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 16:53 IST
SC to hear pleas on Dec 8 seeking salary for consumer panel members at par with district judges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has posted for hearing on December 8 a plea seeking direction that the salary of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission members be the same as district judges. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will hear the batch of pleas relating to the salary of the members of the consumer dispute redressal forum on December 8.

"On salary issue, we will hear it on December 8, 2022," the apex court said. One of the pleas, filed by a retired district judge, sought an extension of the tenure of the members of state consumer redressal commissions.

The petitioner, who was appointed a member of Bihar State Consumer Redressal Commission on retirement as a judge, had said as per the new rules, the maximum age prescribed for a member was 65 years. The petitioner also requested in a separate plea that the age-limit be increased to 67 years.

The bench, however, declined to extend the tenure. It said, "The petitioner is 65 years old, the maximum age under the Act. Hence, relief can't be granted. The petition is dismissed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022