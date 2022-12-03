Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Chittoor

An elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric transformer in a forest area in Chittoor district.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Chittoor
Visuals from Chittoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric transformer in a forest area in Chittoor district. The incident occurred on Friday in Mogilivari Palli-Kunta Bella forest area in Chittoor district. After the incident, the villagers informed the forest officials about the death of the jumbo.

"Locals informed us about the death of an elephant near to fields in Chittoor district. it was unfortunate to lose an elephant. For many days herd of elephants has been wandering in the Chittoor district. We are assuming the elephant from that group died. We have taken preventive measures still they are wandering in various places. we are going to cremate the elephant," said a forest department official. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

