MP's Chhatarpur witnesses season's lowest temperature

With parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessing severe cold wave conditions, the minimum temperatures in the Bundelkhand region of the state have also started to decline. "Minimum temperature in Chhatarpur district dipped to 10 degrees Celsius last night," said the state meteorological department said.

As the minimum temperature went down, a thick layer of fog engulfed parts of Chhatarpur reducing visibility and causing less traffic on road. The low temperature in Chhatarpur dipped by two-degree celsius in the last 24 hours, officials said, while adding that the temperature is likely to drop further in days to come.

Shailendra Jain, a resident, said, "It has started getting cold in Chhatarpur from the very first day of December." "Dense fog had covered the last night and temperature had also dropped. It will however be beneficial for the season's crops," Virendra Kumar, another resident of Chhatarpur pointed out.

Officials said that the temperatures in several parts of the state are going to dip further within the next two-three days. "Nowgong continued to record 7 degrees Celsius - the lowest in the state on Saturday," they added. (ANI)

