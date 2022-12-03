Six task forces set up to develop component ecosystem in Telecom sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom Minister has set up six task forces to develop the component ecosystem, said Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in the Government of India Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vaishnaw made this announcement after the roundtable conference of the 42 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Telecom.

Talking to ANI Vaishnaw said: "We had a meeting of 42 CEOs from various manufacturing companies in the Telecom sector. We interacted and received very good feedback. Some things which have gone very well include the simplicity of the PLI Scheme." He said that the PLI Scheme is a very simple scheme that has been drafted well. Everyone was happy with its implementation and the support they are getting from the department, he asserted.

Vaishnaw further said that many new ideas came up during the meeting and they set up six Task Forces for developing the component ecosystem. A task force has been set up for developing four or five chip sets and then taking those chips from design to manufacturing in India, he added. Talking about the Semiconductor program, Vaishnaw said that it was doing good progress and they will dovetail chip sets with them.

"Another task force was set up for developing highly skilled participants, workers and designers in the telecom sector. There was a task force set up for the simplification of testing, certification and cost-effectiveness. We have set a task force to develop the component manufacturing ecosystem," the Union Minister said. "It is my assessment that the industry is quite confident about it getting good traction. India should become technology exporter in the coming years in a very short and certain way in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India and the telecom technology leader, a global powerhouse of telecom technology," Vaishnaw added further.

The officials from Finance Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting. Vaishnaw said: "During the meeting CEOs of the industry told us that PLI scheme in telecom sector will create around 40, 000 jobs in the country."

With the objective to boost domestic manufacturing, investments and export in the telecom and networking products Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme" on February 24, 2021. The PLI Scheme has been implemented within the overall financial limits of Rs 12,195 Crores for implementation of the Scheme over a period of five years. There will be a financial allocation of Rs 1000 Crores for the MSME category.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the PLI scheme, which came into effect from April 1, 2021. (ANI)

