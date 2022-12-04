Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push
We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.
A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.
"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti. Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border
Polish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border
First Ukrainian passenger train rolls into newly freed Kherson
EXPLAINER-'Close call' at Ukrainian nuclear plant
Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant