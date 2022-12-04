Left Menu

Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.

Updated: 04-12-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 04:25 IST
Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.

"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti. Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.

