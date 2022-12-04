Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: US-made weapon recovered from Naxalites killed in Bijapur encounter

Updated: 04-12-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 13:33 IST
Chhattisgarh: US-made weapon recovered from Naxalites killed in Bijapur encounter
Representative Image
The security forces recovered a US-made weapon following the encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last month, police said on Sunday. Four Naxalites were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter at Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits on November 26, an official said.

At least four weapons were recovered in the operation, of which one is a US-made M1 carbine, he said.

The barrel of the foreign-made weapon is small compared to other assault rifles and it is convenient to handle, the official said.

As per the serial number of the recovered firearm, the police have launched a probe to ascertain how and from where the Naxalites had procured such a sophisticated weapon, he said.

Earlier in December 2011 and April 2014, two 7.65 mm automatic pistols with the 'Made in USA' marks were recovered after encounters with Naxalites in Rowghat and Bhanupratappur areas of Kanker district.

In 2018, a rifle with a 'Made in Germany' mark was recovered after a gun battle with Naxalites in Sukma district and a sub-machine gun of US make was seized in Narayanpur district.

