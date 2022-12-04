58th BSF Raising Day parade held at Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) organized a ceremonial parade at Guru Nanak Dev University Stadium, Amritsar (Punjab) on the occasion of 58th Raising Day, said a statement on Sunday. Border Security Force is deployed along 6386.36 km of International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. On this occasion, the Seema Praharis reiterate their commitment to the nation and its motto 'jeevan paryantra kartavya', added the statement.

The BSF Raising Day Parade has been organized in the holy city of Amritsar for the first time in a rich traditional atmosphere of fervour and gaiety. Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai took salute of the impressive parade as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, MP Amritsar and Jasbir Singh Sandhu, MLA (West) Amritsar. Senior officers from Army, Civil Administration, State Police and GNDU Amritsar were also among the special invitees present on the occasion. During the parade, contingents drawn from different frontiers of the Border Security Force marched past the saluting base, showcasing the Seema Praharis' valour, saga and commitment to the nation. The parade comprised a march past of 12-foot contingents including a Mahila Prahari contingent, decorated officers and troops, the famed Camel Contingent and Camel Band, mounted columns, Dog Squad and Communication contingent displaying the technological advances made by the force. Tableaux of TSU, CENWOSTO, ICT, Air Wing and BIAAT were on display. Mahila Camel riders made a special appearance during the parade for the first time in the history of BSF.

The Chief Guest arrived at the Guru Nanak Dev University Stadium (Amritsar) after laying a wreath in a solemn ceremony held at the memorial of BSF Brave hearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. On this occasion, the Director General, of the Border Security Force, Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, paid homage to all the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. While summarizing the historical aspects of the force in his address, DG BSF described the journey of BSF which after being raised with just 25 battalions has now evolved into the world's largest border-guarding force with 193 battalions and with a strength of more than 2.65 lakh brave men and women deployed in every kind of extreme terrain, temperatures and other challenging geographies.

He explained how this force has established itself as a multi-functional force efficiently discharging its various responsibilities. DG BSF also emphasized the achievements of various formations and institutions of BSF in the areas of operations, sports, adventure, welfare, bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries and various other fields. Welcoming the Chief Guest, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, distinguished guests, veterans, Seema Praharis and their families, DG BSF made special mention of the steps taken to curb the prevailing threat of drone intrusions from Pakistan on various parts of western border and also about initiatives taken to curb smuggling activities on Indo- BD border.

During his address, DG BSF assured that every Seema Prahari will strive to protect the sovereignty of the nation's borders even to the peril of their lives while also referring to BSF's achievements, new initiatives and preparations to deal with future challenges arising out of the dynamic geo-political neighbourhood. Chief Guest bestowed Force personnel with Police Medals for Gallantry to Next-of-Kin of those Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and serving personnel, and President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to serving and retired personnel for their services rendered. The prestigious 'General Choudhary Trophy' was awarded to the 66 Battalion for their exceptional performance.

The Director General's Banner was awarded to 48 Bn, DG's Banner for LWE Operations was awarded to 76 Bn, DG's Welfare Trophy was awarded to 135 Bn and DG's Trophy for best Field G Team was awarded to FGT Kolkata. The Maharana Pratap Trophy for best Border Management was awarded to Frontier BSF Jammu while the Ashwini Trophy for excellence in Sports and Training was awarded to Frontier BSF Gujarat. Hon'ble Chief Guest also released the annual 'Borderman' magazine of the Force. During his address, Sh Nityanand Rai lauded the glittering performance of the parade and the decision to organize the event in the holy city of Amritsar (Punjab). Paying rich tributes to the brave hearts of the BSF who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he reminisced about the role of the BSF in various historic events like the 1971 War, when BSF personnel fought bravely against a numerically superior force despite being in the nascent stage of its raising.

Chief Guest lauded the role of BSF as India's First Line of Defence, the various welfare measures that have been implemented in the forces by the Government of India, and talked of the contribution and sacrifices of personnel during various natural calamities. He further emphasised that the Government of India would leave no stone unturned in providing the best technological equipment and infrastructure to meet the operational challenges. A thrilling dog show by NTCD BSF trained dogs; battle drills display by camel mounted praharis and the breathtaking daredevil motorcycle show by Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle team and Janbaz Daredevil Mens Motorcycle team drew loud cheer and applause from the audience. Tableaux of Water Wing depicting floating BOP, BIAAT depicting adventure training activities being conducted and Air Wing depicting the Mi-17 V-5 fleet were also on display during the parade.

On Saturday, Minister visited JCP Attari, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour followed by viewing the famous joint retreat ceremony. He later on visited BOP Pulmoran in Sector Amritsar, where he was briefed regarding the prevailing security scenario and operational aspects by the Battalion Commander. Hon'ble Minister later addressed the troops at BOP Pulmoran during Sainik Sammelan and halted for the night at the BOP. (ANI)

