Four arrested for murdering neighbour after brawl among children

According to the police, there was an altercation between the children of two houses, in which the women of that house got involved.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 22:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly murdered in the Narela Industrial Area after a fight with her neighbour over their children's argument, said police officials on Sunday. According to the police, there was an altercation between the children of two houses, in which the women of that house got involved.

It is learned that there was an altercation while playing. The age of both the children is between 8 and 12 years. According to the Narela police, the mother, aunt, maternal uncle and grandmother had a brawl with a 52-year-old grandmother of another child, leading to her death.

"Information about the case was received on Saturday evening, after which the four accused have been arrested," said the police. The investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

