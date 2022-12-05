Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

An Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM.

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km. The latitude was found to be 27.17 and the longitude was 95.96. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

