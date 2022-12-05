Left Menu

Rouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts

A Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:08 IST
Rouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble weakened to a seven-week low against the dollar as a price cap on Russian oil came into force on Monday in a development that could reduce Russia's foreign currency export revenue. At 0726 GMT the rouble was down 0.4% at 62.23 to the dollar , having earlier touched 62.49 for its weakest since Oct. 17.

Against the euro, it lost 1.1% to 65.71, its weakest in nearly five months. Against the yuan, the rouble shed 1.4% to 8.93 , having earlier touched 8.969 for its weakest since Aug. 17.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $86 a barrel. A Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. "The Russian equity market is likely to remain in a tight band in the short term on lower turnover. We see no drivers, neither to grow, nor to fall," said BCS World of Investments.

"Today, the EU ban on Russian oil and the price ceiling kick in, though there is still no clarity how this is enforced." The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,107.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.4% at 2,188.6 points.

Moscow-listed shares in tech giant Yandex were up 1.5% after former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said he was joining the company as an adviser on corporate development. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022