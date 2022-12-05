Left Menu

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Coriander prices on Monday gained Rs 18 to Rs 9,782 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 18 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 9,782 per quintal with an open interest of 7,570 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

