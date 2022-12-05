Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi should come and talk to me on Hindu religion: MP Minister Vishwas Sarang on former CM Nath's challenge

Sarang told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi should come and talk to me about Hindutva. Congress has a habit of making fun of God and Goddess of Hindu religion. What Rahul will talk about Hinduism, he does not know about even initials of Hinduism."

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:14 IST
Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary (L) and Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday said that he accepted former chief minister Kamal Nath's challenge to debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about Hindu religion and spirituality. Sarang told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi should come and talk to me about Hindutva. Congress has a habit of making fun of God and Goddess of Hindu religion. What Rahul will talk about Hinduism, he does not know about even the initials of Hinduism."

"The Congress that talks about Bhagwa Aatankwad (Saffron Terrorism) and conspiring about breaking Ram Mandir, will they talk about Hindu religion? There is no other religion that is more compatible than Hinduism in the world. If Kamal Nath has given the challenge then he should also accept it as I have accepted it," Sarang added. On the other hand, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary said, "Minister Sarang should first have a debate with me on Hinduism. He does not deserve to discuss with Rahul Gandhi. He should tell RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss with Rahul Gandhi on Hinduism. Religion is only a political agenda for BJP whereas it is a faith and trust for the Congress.

Kamal Nath had challenged that someone from BJP, RSS or Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) should sit with Rahul Gandhi and discuss Hindutva and Spirituality. Nath made the remark while talking to the media persons in Agar Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

