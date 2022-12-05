Left Menu

Over 60 000 vehicle licences renewed on online platform of Post office

Sapo attributed its success to the fact that vehicle licences can now be renewed 24/7 from any laptop or smartphone. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:20 IST
Over 60 000 vehicle licences renewed on online platform of Post office
The post office has encouraged vehicle owners to utilise the online renewal service. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

More than 60 000 vehicle licences have been renewed on the online platform of the South African Post Office (Sapo) since its launch at the beginning of the year.

Sapo attributed its success to the fact that vehicle licences can now be renewed 24/7 from any laptop or smartphone.

"This is a huge bonus for car owners who live in remote areas. It also saves you money. There is no charge if you collect the new licence from a nearby post office, and only R75 for delivery to your address," the post office said on Monday.

The post office has encouraged vehicle owners to utilise the online renewal service.

"Avoid renewing the licence a day or three before month end. Should there be a slight problem with the paperwork, the month end might pass before the problem is sorted out, and the electronic national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) will automatically add the licensing fee for another month," the post office said.

The applicant is required to upload the documents that are presented to the teller when a licence is renewed at a post office branch.

To ensure the process is seamless when the application is done online, the following documents should be readily available to be uploaded:

ID copies must be certified (certification not older than three months).

The application must be signed.

Proof of address must not be older than 3 months.

To renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply:

The proxy letter must be on the company letterhead and signed by the proxy.

BRNC form must be attached (this is the Business Register Number form – essentially, it is an ID document for businesses).

The ID of the proxy must be certified.

Proof of address of the company must be submitted.

Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022