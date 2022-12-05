MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

Left Menu

- Sunflower Extr. - Soyameal 48 42783.00 Castor Extr.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

DECEMBER 5, 2022 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 31500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 32500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 28000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 42783.00 Castor Extr. 12650.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7625.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8500.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9400.00 Gr Javas 70/80 9300.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9100.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5400.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 11200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 11000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10600.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 10400.00 Sunflower Seed 6700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8500.00 Castorseed Bombay 7275.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1525.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. - Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1400.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1175.00 Refined Palm Oil 940.00 Soyabean Ref. 1240.00 Imp.Soybean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1430.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1400.00 Copra white 1300.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1110.00 Linseed 1300.00 Castor Comm. 1485.00 F.S.G. 1495.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1475.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.

