KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.2900.00 Per 15 Kg.
Mustard Oil :Rs.2400.00-Rs.2500.00 Per 15 Kg.
Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2300.00-Rs.2350.00 Per 15 Kg.
Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,600.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.13,800.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.12,000.00-Rs.12,100.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,000.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6700.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1550.00 Per 15 Kg.
