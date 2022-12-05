KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.2900.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2400.00-Rs.2500.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2300.00-Rs.2350.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,600.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.13,800.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.12,000.00-Rs.12,100.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,000.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6700.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1550.00 Per 15 Kg.

