Left Menu

Markets settle on flat note; Sensex declines 34 points

Equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 34 points, recording its second day of decline after an eight-day rally.In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:17 IST
Markets settle on flat note; Sensex declines 34 points
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 34 points, recording its second day of decline after an eight-day rally.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60. During the day, it fell 360.62 points or 0.57 per cent to 62,507.88.

The broader NSE Nifty eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73 per cent higher at USD 87.05 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 214.76 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022