Left Menu

Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Shastri Nagar

The building was vacated back in May 2022, after it developed several cracks.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:39 IST
Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Shastri Nagar
A screen grab of the building collapse. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-storey building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, which had developed cracks six months back, collapsed on Monday. Police said they received a PCR call at around 8: 45 am on the collapse of the building.

A police team, along with fire tenders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, they informed. The owner of the building was identified as Balraj Arora. The building was vacated in May 2022, after it developed several cracks.

The matter was also brought to the knowledge of the municipal authority, after which the officials inspected the spot. The police informed that no one was living in the building at the time of the incident and there was no loss of lives or injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022