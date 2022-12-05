Chhawala rape victim's parents move review petition in Supreme Court

The parents of the Chhawala rape victim, moved a review petition in the Supreme Court, against its order acquitting the three men, who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi Court in connection with allegedly raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawala area in 2012, said a lawyer on Monday. Advocate Sandeep Sharma told ANI that the parents of the deceased of Chhawala have moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its earlier order.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, in an interaction with ANI, said that she has come to the Supreme Court after three years with the parents of the Chhawala rape victim. Asha Devi said that now she is fighting a legal battle for seeking justice for the Chhawala victims and expressed hope that the Supreme Court may recall its earlier order. The Supreme Court on November 7 set aside the Delhi High Court order and acquitted three men who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi Court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawala area in 2012.

The top court set aside the judgments and orders of conviction and sentence passed by the trial court and the High Court in the case and gave the accused a benefit of the doubt and directed to set free the accused forthwith if not required in any other case. The three men have challenged the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court against capital punishment for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Delhi's Chhawala.

The three convicts were awarded the death penalty after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012. The victim's mutilated body was found in a field with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots. A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted them. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26, 2014, saying they were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey".

Three men, Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod were convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder. The three convicts have challenged the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The case dates back to February 2012, when a 19-year-old girl's body was found in Haryana. The girl was brutally killed after being raped. A case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi's Chhawala (Najafgarh) police station.

According to the prosecution, the offence was barbaric in nature as they first kidnapped the woman, raped her, killed her and dumped her body in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district. "The woman was kidnapped by the three men in a car from near her house in the Qutub Vihar area on the night of February 9, 2012, while she was returning from office," the prosecution had said.

The prosecution had also revealed multiple injuries on the woman's head and other parts of her body and said that the three men had assaulted the woman with a car jack and an earthen pot. The crime was allegedly committed by Ravi Kumar with the help of the other two accused as the girl has refused the friendship proposal of Ravi Kumar, the prosecution had alleged. (ANI)

